Betty Jane Bolton Smith, 81, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Smith, the daughter of Dewey Wilson Bolton and Ivee McFadden Bolton, was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Lamar County, Texas. Betty grew up in Paris and graduated in 1960, with honors from Paris High School. She married her soulmate, Homer Lee Smith, on Nov. 23, 1960. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his death on Dec. 2, 2022.
Betty retired from Paris Regional Medical Center in 2016, after a long career. Her happiest times were spent with her family, especially her grandsons. She loved any chance to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her husband, her parents, and a sister, Nell Bolton Gardner, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Niki Mathews and husband, Duwane, and Kristi Harvey and husband, Mike; grandsons, Chris Mathews and wife, Courtney, Chase Harvey and wife, Chelsea, and Kaden Harvey and fiancé, Mariah Howard; great-grandchildren, Carter Harvey and Callan Harvey; and a niece, Vicki Gardner Crawford; along with a host of friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care and support.
Casket bearers will be Chris Mathews, Chase Harvey, Kaden Harvey, Michael Webb, Duwane Mathews and Mike Harvey.
