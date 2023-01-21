Billie Louise Blair

Billie Louise Blair

A sweet spirit enters Heaven. After a long battle with COPD, Billie Louise Blair, 85, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Focused Care of Sherman in Sherman, Texas. She was born to Sadie and Bill Scharnhorst on Oct. 31, 1937 in Corona, California. She was the middle sister to Ila Jean Johnson and Norma Dean Scharnhorst. Billie grew up and graduated from Dolores High School in Dolores, Colorado in 1955 and later acquired her own beauty shop in Aztec, New Mexico.

She leaves behind three children, Sherry Blizzard, and husband, Jim Blizzard, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, Steve Pruitt, of Paris, Texas, and Tom Pruitt, and wife, Shanna Pruitt, both of Paris, Texas, and three bonus children, Shane and Rusty Chance and Kristi Lenard of Aztec, New Mexico, all of whom she loved very much. Billie’s legacy includes five grandchildren; Chris, Jerod, Colton, Talon and Zoe, and eight Great-Grandchildren.

