Billy Earl Smith, age 90, of Powderly, Texas, went to be with the lord on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Billy Earl Smith was born on March 12, 1932, to William E and Leatha Cole Smith in Blossom, Texas. He graduated from Blossom High School in 1950 and met and married his wife Margaret Joyce Smith on March 23, 1951. Billy worked for the highway department for nearly a decade and then began work as a bookkeeper and tax accountant in the late 1950’s. Billy worked as an accountant in the Paris area until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. He also loved to travel with his wife and good friends. Billy was preceded in death by his Mother, Leatha; and Father, William; his wife, Margaret Joyce; his brothers Hayden and Doyle; his sisters Edith, Elizabeth and Carolyn; his son Billy Mike; and daughter Deborah. Billy is survived by his daughter in law Peggy; grandchildren
Billy Ray, Jennifer and Zack; great grandchildren, Rayleigh, Savannah, Gracie and Jayden; and great great grandson Easton; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for Billy Earl Smith will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, with visitation with family and friends at 1p.m. followed by services at 1:30 at the pavilion at Evergreen cemetery officiated by John McCollister of Honey Grove, TX.
