The Blossom City Council held an emergency meeting Thursday to delegate water management and sewer responsibilities due to a public safety threat after the city’s public works director was injured off duty.
“We have learned that (Public Works Director Jack Baker) has had an accident outside of work, which has resulted in an injury to himself,” council member Debra Burge said after the council returned from executive session.
Debra Burge said that for the safety of the city’s drinking water and sewage system, council members have agreed for Baker to return next week to keep up with required reporting of its water system.
“He is wanting to come back to work next week,” she said. “We’ve agreed to that pending a doctor’s release for light-duty back to work.”
Debra Burge said Baker’s assistant is still in training but would be under supervision of Baker during any field work.
“If there is anything like an emergency break, like what we’ve had a lot of recently, we do have companies that we can call in to do that work,” she said to the audience.
Baker will return to full duty pending his doctor’s release, the council member noted.
Due to a limited number of city employees, Baker’s absence may pose a threat to public health and safety regarding Blossom’s drinking water and sewer, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Prior to the update on the public works director, the council held a public hearing to propose annexation proceedings for a two-acre property on FM 196 South.
City Attorney David Hamilton said he would draft an annexation ordinance before a second hearing March 16, when the City Council is expected to vote on whether to include the property inside city limits.
Following the emergency meeting, the council held a town hall to discuss street repairs and code enforcement with a handful of residents in attendance.
Residents Cindy and Phillip Bolton asked the council about the progress of clearing a culvert and street patching on West North Street.
“That’s probably something that (Baker’s assistant) can be taught to do if pipes would quit breaking so that they can get to do something else,” Debra Burge responded.
Councilmember Charlotte Burge explained delays with street repairs were due to a worker’s loss in the family.
“In regard to a lot of the delay we’re having also, one of the gentlemen that does a lot of our work for us, and has a major big contract with us working on our streets, he has lost his mom,” Charlotte Burge said. “The weather has a lot to do with it, too, but things have slowed down because of that.”
Mayor Jeff Stover said the council discussed a part-time code enforcement officer for the city at its Feb. 16 meeting.
“The position is created so I am in the process of looking around to see who might possibly fill that position,” said City Secretary Stacy Prestridge.
A contentious issue among the council and residents for months, the city said it had trouble resolving six code and ordinance violations.
“In recent history, we had about four more (written complaints) that I took existing action on with our current process and are kind of just dead in the water,” Prestridge said.
Councilmember Debra Burge said the council created the part-time code enforcement position to fill a fissure in the legal process.
“Right now, there is that gap between Stacy being able to notify them via certified letter and the documentation beyond that that is required to take it to court if necessary,” Debra Burge said. “That’s why we approved the position of a part-time code enforcement officer.”
Councilmember Crystal Carter asked Prestridge to explain the procedure for filing complaints to keep citizens from self-policing.
“The first step is to call City Hall,” she explained. “You can talk with (Deputy City Secretary) Linda (Porterfield) or myself if it’s an issue with your water, or sewer or trash. If it’s a complaint about code enforcement or ordinances, you would speak with me and that gets the ball rolling.”
Prestridge said the first step is a work order or written complaint, which goes into the city’s utility system and provides documentation.
“I get told often that people don’t think we do anything, but I don’t hear from those people, so I can’t do anything if I don’t know about it,” she explained.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for March 16.
