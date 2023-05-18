Bobby Esch was delivered from his battle with cancer on May 15, 2023. Services will be held at Fry and Gibb Funeral Home in Paris, Texas on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 A.M. with the service immediately following. Burial will be at Little Vine Cemetery in Sumner. Pallbearers will be Bryce Cunningham, Josh Esch, Clay Hanley, Lyle Young, Johnny Edwards, and David Michael. Honorary pallbearers will be; Doug Christeen, Dewayne Jenkins, and Mike Hunter.
Bobby Joe Esch was born on Oct. 9, 1941 in Lewisville Texas, to parents Theadore and Francis Esch. On Nov. 10, 1962, he married his wife Helen Love. Together they settled in Lamar County to raise their family. Bobby was a born again Christian and lived for the Lord his entire life. He attended Powderly Church of God.
Bobby drove a freight truck his entire career. Over a span of 40 years, he delivered freight locally for Central Freight Lines, American Freight, and FedEx. Bobby was well liked at each of these businesses and was known as hard working, dependable, and friendly. After retiring, he decided sitting still was not for him and went to work part time for Wholesale Electric where he worked for several more years.
Bobby loved to be outside and would spend many hours working around his home. For many years Bobby enjoyed raising Long-Horn cattle. He was always happy to show them to anyone that was interested and could tell you all about them. He loved spending time and playing 42 with his son in law and brothers in law. He loved attending family gatherings when his large extended family would get together.
Bobby is survived by his wife Helen of Paris; children Kendle Esch and wife, Suzann of Blossom, Contessa (Tessie) Cunningham and husband, Stacy of Paris. Grandchildren; Jill Young and husband, Lyle of Blossom, Josh Esch and wife Alex, of Paris, and Jennifer Esch of Blossom, Jordan Cunningham and wife, Ashley of Mansfield, Reily Hanley and husband, Clay of Paris, and Bryce Cunningham of Paris and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Mary McCandless of Grapevine. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in law, two sisters in law, and five brothers in law.
The family would like to thank Paris Oncology, Platinum Hospice Care, and numerous family and friends for their help during this time.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
