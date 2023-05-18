Bobby Joe Esch

Bobby Joe Esch

Bobby Esch was delivered from his battle with cancer on May 15, 2023. Services will be held at Fry and Gibb Funeral Home in Paris, Texas on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 A.M. with the service immediately following. Burial will be at Little Vine Cemetery in Sumner. Pallbearers will be Bryce Cunningham, Josh Esch, Clay Hanley, Lyle Young, Johnny Edwards, and David Michael. Honorary pallbearers will be; Doug Christeen, Dewayne Jenkins, and Mike Hunter.

Bobby Joe Esch was born on Oct. 9, 1941 in Lewisville Texas, to parents Theadore and Francis Esch. On Nov. 10, 1962, he married his wife Helen Love. Together they settled in Lamar County to raise their family. Bobby was a born again Christian and lived for the Lord his entire life. He attended Powderly Church of God.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.