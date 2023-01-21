Bobbye Virginia Thomas Humphries was born on Dec. 22, 1939, to J.D. and Alpha Killebrew Thomas in Cooper, Texas. A private burial service was held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, followed by a Memorial Service and reception at Cross Trails Cowboy Church at noon on Friday.
Bobbye attended Cooper schools, graduating in 1958. Bobbye graduated from East Texas State University, now Texas A & M University – Commerce, with Bachelor and Masters degrees.
Bobbye and Danny Alvin Humphries dated five months and one day, and were married on June 17, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Cooper.
Bobbye and Danny had three children; Jake, Kelli and Tory. They were blessed with six grandchildren; Chad Jones and Maegan, of Commerce, Jonathan Jones, and Danielle, of Plano, Lauren Spataro, and Jocko, of Sulphur Springs, Riley Cade Humphries of Commerce, Ryan Humphries of Sulphur Springs, and Evan Humphries of Commerce.
Chad and Maegan blessed them with two great-grandchildren; Joplynn, seven, and Marshall, three. Jonathan and Danielle honored them with a great-granddaughter, June, one.
Bobbye taught school for Cooper ISD for 29 years. She loved teaching and was fortunate to work with good administrators and coworkers.
Danny and Bobbye had a very good life on their farm at Yowell Community for 58 years. In 1993, Bobbye was informed she needed a heart transplant. She received her new heart on June 6, 1995 at Baylor. Thanks to the donor family, the heart was a very healthy one. Bobbye lived twenty-eight more years after the transplant.
Bobbye kept score for the Cooper High School girls basketball team for 18 years. Bobbye was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers and an associate member of Jr. Afflatus Ladies Club. Bobbye and Danny were members of the Cross Trails Cowboy Church in Fairlie, Texas.
Bobbye enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and doing crafts.
Bobbye is survived by her husband, Danny; daughter, Kelli of Commerce; son, Tory, and Daidre, of Sulphur Springs; and daughter-in-law, Marie of Commerce; grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dannie Lou Phillips, and David, of Cooper; brother-in-law Kent Humphries of Springtown, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by a son; Jake Humphries; a grandson, Riley Cade Humphries; parents, J.D. and Alpha Thomas; and in-laws Alvin and Exle Humphries, all of whom were waiting for Bobbye in Heaven.
Serving as Pallbearers are Tim Johnson, Brad Phillips, Chuck Phillips, Joe Koesel, Byron Hohenberger, and Bob Welch.
In lieu of flowers, Bobbye asked that you consider donating to Delta County Library, 300 W. Dallas Ave., Cooper, Texas, 75432; Delta County Hope House, Cooper, Texas, 75432; Cooper Fire Dept.; City Hall, C/O Tanner Crutcher, Cooper, Texas, 75432; or to the charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.