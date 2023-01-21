Bobbye Virginia Thomas Humphries

Bobbye Virginia Thomas Humphries

Bobbye Virginia Thomas Humphries was born on Dec. 22, 1939, to J.D. and Alpha Killebrew Thomas in Cooper, Texas. A private burial service was held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, followed by a Memorial Service and reception at Cross Trails Cowboy Church at noon on Friday.

Bobbye attended Cooper schools, graduating in 1958. Bobbye graduated from East Texas State University, now Texas A & M University – Commerce, with Bachelor and Masters degrees.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.