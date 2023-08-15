Bradley Darryl King, 61, of Sumner, gained his heavenly healing from Mucosal Melanoma cancer on Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family. Brad was born on June 28, 1962 to Billy Joe and Shirley Phillips King. Brad graduated from North Lamar High School in 1980 and attended PJC.
Brad’s career as a machinist spanned over several decades. He was employed at Phillips Lighting for 23 years until they closed in 2010. He then went to T&K machine, now known as Aequs Aerospace, and was still employed there at the time of his passing. Brad met his soul mate, Sandi Lester King in 2009 and they enjoyed 14 wonderful years together. They traveled all over the US competing in archery and he won Texas State Champion and placed 2nd in Nationals. Brad was the current president for the Archers For Christ archery club where he had been a member for more than 30 years.
Brad was preceded in death by his dad, Billy Joe King; a close cousin, Don Stewart; a granddaughter, Madison Fisher; a nephew, Steven Lester; and brother in law, Tommy Ricks.
Brad is survived by his wife, Sandi Lester King; two children, Jonathan King and Ashley Bailey; two bonus children, Tara Gaddy and Spencer Shores; his mother, Shirley King; sisters, LeAnn McGuire and spouse, Heath and their son, Zach, and Susan Schmidt and spouse, JJ, and their children, Tanner and Dalton; in-laws, Becky Ricks, Sheila and Kyle Queen, Gary and Misti Lester, Larry and Jenny Lester; grandchildren, Caden and Camrin Bailey, Dalli Rae Fontenot, Trent, Zoey and Canaan Gaddy.
A special thank you needs to go out to Dr Emandi and his nurse, Savanah Barnes at Texas Oncology and Jamie,RN from Heart To Heart Hospice for your amazing care for Brad during his illness.
The family has planned a memorial service at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Visitation is on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the service is on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 A.M. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be in Hopewell Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are Jonathan King, Spencer Shores, Scott McCloure, Jarvis McCarty, Heath McGuire, and David Tyler. They have been Brad’s best friends since childhood.
In lieu of flowers, a cross or wind chimes or even a donation to Archers For Christ would be greatly appreciated. However, only your presence to honor Brad is requested.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
