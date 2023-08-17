Bradley Darryl King

Bradley Darryl King

Bradley Darryl King, 61, of Sumner, gained his heavenly healing from Mucosal Melanoma cancer on Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family.

Brad was born on June 28, 1962, to Billy Joe and Shirley Phillips King. Brad graduated from North Lamar High School in 1980 and attended PJC. Brad’s career as a machinist spanned over several decades. He was employed at Phillips Lighting for 23 years until they closed in 2010. He then went to T&K machine now known as Aequs Aerospace and was still employed there at the time of his passing. Brad met his soulmate Sandi Lester King in 2009 and they enjoyed 14 wonderful years together. They traveled all over the US competing in archery and he won Texas State Champion and placed Second in Nationals. Brad was the current president for the Archers For Christ archery club where he had been a member for more than 30 years.

