Beth Bray began her duties as the 2023 Chair of CitySquare Paris’ Advisory Council at the January 2023 meeting following a successful year of now past chair, Rochelle Hodge. Bray served as vice president/chair-elect in 2022.
At last week’s meeting, Bray presented Hodge with special recognition for her energy and success under her leadership.
“We are so grateful to Rochelle for her dedication and selfless service while leading our advisory council and staff during 2022,” Mrs. Bray said. Under her leadership, CitySquare has been able to make exceptional advances in services to our neighbors and the CitySquare campus. In the 12 preceding months, CitySquare was able, through grants and generous donors, to remodel the gymnasium and replace the outdated floor with a state-of-the-art court that can accommodate basketball as well as volleyball and pickleball.
“CitySquare and our advisory council are so fortunate to have tremendous leadership within the organization. Rochelle, along with past chair, Maggie Kerby, were such a driving force for our organization last year and for many years. They have helped build CSP from the ground up, wearing many hats and giving of their time, talent, and resources to make it go and grow! I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Rochelle and her ‘can do’ spirit. The results of the last 12 months are due, in great part to her talents,” CitySquare Executive Director Derald Bulls said.
Additionally, since expanding services into the entire campus of the former Oak Park United Methodist Church, much of the maintenance had been postponed but received tremendous attention in 2022. This includes replacing the entire roof due to major leaks, all doors with solid-core doors with plexiglass windows in all public access rooms, installation of an ADA-accessible shower and bathroom, relocation and expansion of the laundry services from the fellowship hall into one of the classrooms and installation of LED lights in the remainder of the church building.
Through a grant from the Campbell Soup Foundation, CitySquare remodeled and enhanced the kitchen services with a new commercial refrigerator, triple stainless steel sink, mop sink, upgraded the stove and oven, and a double oven.
In 2022, CitySquare provided 8,717 meals to those served which includes a hot breakfast and lunch five days a week.
Hodge has been a staple on the CitySquare Advisory Council since the idea of fighting the causes and effects of poverty were first discussed in 2016 under the guidance of First United Methodist Church of Paris. By 2017, the step was taken to affiliate with CitySquare, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Dallas offering a comprehensive array of social services.
Bray joined the Advisory Council in 2020. In 2021, she was the chair and driving force behind CitySquare’s first fundraiser, Swing for Success, held at the ‘Range at the Ridge’ at Pine Ridge Golf Course, read a press release from CitySquare. The event raised over $34,000 to support CitySquare’s mission and the 2023 virtual golf tournament has been set for Saturday, June 3, 2023. Beth is very passionate about making our neighbors and teens feel seen and valued, promoting unity and collaboration among area non-profits and other ministries and community groups, bringing education/enrichment to our neighbors, and serving those that need a hand up.
CitySquare Paris aims to be a community “HUB” where its workers share information and resources that already exist in the area in addition to being a gathering place for community groups, meals, Bible studies, city camps and educational courses.
CitySquare Paris is located at 2515 Bonham St. and offers free services to anyone in need of assistance with showering, access to laundry services, clothing closet for men, women and children of all ages, plus breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. Working with their neighbors, CitySquare staff work to find the resources needed to improve the quality of life for those served here.
In addition, an after-school program for 13-18 years olds is supported by the Paris ISD as students are brought by bus to the Center each school day. There, they can receive homework assistance, a snack, a place to hang out, play basketball, volleyball or video games, and receive an evening meal, all under adult supervision until 6 p.m. nightly.
CitySquare is also a satellite campus of Paris Junior College offering GED, ESL and employability classes which are free of charge to anyone interested in bettering their career.
