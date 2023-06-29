Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Report of shooting may be case of ‘swatting’
On Tuesday, at 12:40 a.m., Paris police officers arrived in the 400 block of 18th Street SW to a report of a shooting, wherein a caller stated that he had shot his brother and believed the brother to be dead.
Officers set up outside the residence and ordered the residents to come out. One male subject came outside and advised that there was no shooting. The male stated that this is the third time that officers have responded to his house for something similar and believes that someone has hacked his brother’s Xbox and has been “swatting” them.
An offense of false alarm/report of an emergency is being thoroughly investigated.
Police respond to burglary in progress
At 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, a burglary of a business in progress was reported in the 2300 block of NE Loop 286.
Arriving officers cleared the building and found no one inside. Surveillance footage showed a dark colored vehicle backing up to the front of the business. A white male is observed entering the business and tearing the top lock off the front door.
The male enters, wearing gloves and with his hoodie up in an attempt to conceal his face.
Over $25,000 dollars in sporting equipment is reported as stolen, including Demarini and Louisville Slugger baseball bats and Wilson baseball gloves. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen wallet recovered; arrest made
At 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, detectives followed leads to recover a wallet reported stolen on June 23, 2023, at 3:32 p.m., from the 2400 block of North Main Street, during a mobile veterinary service event, which lead to a search warrant being executed in the 1300 block of 6th Street NE and Darius Montrell Lawson, 28, of Paris being arrested and booked on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, totaling 15, including warrants from Red River County. contraband of MDMA, THC wax, hydrocodone, marijuana, Promethazine/codeine, assorted drug paraphernalia; two confirmed stolen firearms; and other items resulted from the search warrant.
Paris woman arrested on felony warrant
At noon Tuesday, officers attempted to make contact with Devonica Ivy Sugg, 29, of Paris, at her residence in the 800 block of West Austin Street, to serve a warrant on her.
Sugg answered the door, refused to step outside and closed the door. A male opened the door and Sugg was located hiding in a closet under a blanket. Sugg was then taken into custody for a Lamar County felony warrant for probation violation/assault of a family/house member-impede breath, motion to revoke and on-view evading arrest.
Paris man arrested after disturbance
On Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., Paris officers responded to the 900 block of 5th Street SE, where a male was reported to be in the middle of the street with a knife ranting and raving.
Contact was made with a homeless man, Daniel Mason Maye, 33, who was in a crouched position in the street, grasping a knife. Maye threw the knife in a safe direction and stated that he was using the knife to scrape “lesions” off his skin.
Maye was arrested and booked for public intoxication and felony possession of a controlled substance for possessing a small baggie of meth in the right pocket.
Security check leads to arrest of one man
On Tuesday at 11:27 p.m., Paris officers were on the scene at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue in reference to a security check and made contact with Gregory Gene Mallory, 70. of Paris, who was determined through dispatch to have active warrants. Mallory was arrested and booked for a felony parole violation warrant/delivery of cocaine, times three, failure to appear and two Paris Municipal Court Class C warrants.
Police recover guns at scene of security check
On Wednesday at 2:52 a.m., while investigating a security check call for service in the 200 block of 29th Street NE, where juveniles were caught stealing items from a store, two firearms, a tan Sig Sauer and a black Beretta BU9 Nano were located in a trash can.
The Beretta returned “clear” and the Sig Sauer returned “stolen” out of Paris PD.
The investigation continues.
Police respond to reports of burglaries
At 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers made a contact with a resident in the 1100 block of 7th Street NW.
The victim said that the suspect(s) had entered a building used for storage and taken numerous tools, bicycles and other items. Suspects had also entered a vehicle on the premises and taken electronic items.
Evidence was collected at the scene and the incident is under investigation.
Officers responded to another call of a burglary in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Two doors had been damaged but the victim could find nothing missing from the residence.
A suspect was named and the incident is under investigation.
Auto Theft Task Force responds to posted report
At 12:16 p.m., Wednesday, a Facebook post led officers of the Auto Theft Task Force to investigate a theft of vehicle accessories which had been video captured in the 1600 block of Lamar Avenue.
The suspect was identified and returned the stolen item.
Charges will be pending.
Investigation continues into theft of vehicle
At 5:58 p.m., Wednesday, officers were contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle from 500 block of Clement Road. The vehicle was taken from a driveway sometime in the past two days. The Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the theft.
Reminder: The City of Paris wishes to remind all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that the possession of or use of fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance. Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 85 calls for service, arrested nine people and made seven traffic stops on Tuesday. Officers made 24 traffic stops, one arrest and answered 106 calls for service Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.