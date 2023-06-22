Buddy (L.C.) Cogburn was born on Aug. 11, 1933 in Stuart, Oklahoma to Loney C. and Mary Olivia Nunn. He passed from this realm and changed his address to his Heavenly realm on June 15, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He married the love of his life, Esther Ann Thomas, on Oct. 2, 1954 in Loveland, Colorado. They were married for 64 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loney C. and Mary Olivia Cogburn; his wife, Esther Ann; a sister, Lucille Ingram and her husband, Tom; a brother, Gene and his wife, Pat.
He is survived by his two daughters; Vicki Lynn Nestor and husband, David of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Linda Sue Bennett and husband, Mark of McCune, Kansas; five grandchildren; Tammy and husband, Ben, Matthew, Heather, Adam Ray and wife, Katrina, Jacob Allen and wife, Ashley; eight great great-grandchildren; Logan Brown, Damian Nestor, Jason Stanton, Hunter, Ethan, Reese, Cainen, and Isley. He considered himself very blessed.
He is also survived by two brothers; Ben and his wife, Clara of Detroit, Texas, and Johnny and his wife, Sharon of Fayetteville, Arkansas; a sister, Mary Kasinger and her husband, Steve of Murphy, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy was a life-long member of the Church of Christ, and a preacher in the Churches of Christ for 47 years. He earned a Doctorate Degree in Theology; wrote two books.
His hobbies and interests included; selling a variety of “doodads” (from jewelry to whatever), collecting and selling knives (mostly the pocket variety); watching old westerns (nothing after 1967 - smile), old television series shows (from sitcom to detective); singing gospel songs; and strumming his guitar and singing old country and western songs.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the close of the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge. His work was clerical with the Post Office. That may seem unimportant to some, but for a military person, especially in a combat area, getting mail from home meant a lot, and being one of the ones who helped get the mail to others was deemed very important.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 10 A.M. presided over by his grandson, Matthew Paul Nestor. He will be laid to rest in Youngs Chapel Cemetery in the country by Bagwell, Texas.
