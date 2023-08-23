Burn Ban issued for Lamar County By Evan Grice Evan Grice Author email Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As of 3:58 p.m. local time on Tuesday August 22, 2023, Lamar County is officially under a burn ban, prohibiting the action of outdoor burning.Exceptions to the ban include outdoor activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.The ban will be for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners’ court.Conditions around the area, have made it necessary to constitute the ban, due to the excessive heatwave throughout.A violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by fine not to exceed $500.For more information on this story, look in Thursday’s Paris News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Sports Evan Grice Author email Follow Evan Grice Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas man charged with injuring disabled personGary BoydLaRanda Kay Lynn StoryJoseph Eddy BivensRhonda Gail (Allen) DockrayPOLICE BRIEFS: Man arrested for family violence/assaultChisum Lady Mustangs roll to title at North Hopkins tourneyJM McIntireFloyd A. BrownfieldJeff Roach Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
