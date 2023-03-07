The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris has new leadership after more than two decades, as former board member Brittany Twitty Johnson assumed the role of executive director earlier this month.
“I am ready to continue working on the path that Rebecca has paved, serve the community and build with the team at CAC,” Johnson said in a news release.
Johnson assumed the role after former executive director Rebecca Peevy stepped down after leading the center for 20 years.
Born and raised in Paris, the 36-year-old civic leader and business owner said she has volunteered in the community almost her entire life.
“I’ve been a volunteer and a servant since I was eight years old,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I started with Girl Scouts, and then every single thing and club that you could be in, I was in.”
A graduate of Paris High School and Paris Junior College, Johnson said she obtained her bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, where she also served on a board for the Denton Independent School District.
After moving back to Paris, she and her husband opened and operated the smoothie bar Vibez Nutrition for several years before closing the storefront and working out of their home, she said.
In addition to serving on the board of directors at the CAC, Johnson has also served on Love Civic Center’s board for the past two years.
She said that serving on boards can sometimes just be to count heads, but she praised her time on the center’s board of directors.
“This one was different,” Johnson said. “It was very passionate and driven, and I feel like it was like that from everyone’s perspective, including my own.”
The new executive director said she has goals for the center, but did not wish to share what they are.
“Right now, we’re just going to be focused on making sure that the center is taken care of,” Johnson said, “and keep on going at the rate that we’ve been going. Also hiring physicians that we have to hire, and do what we need to do for these children.”
