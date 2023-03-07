Brittany J.jpg

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris has new leadership after more than two decades, as former board member Brittany Twitty Johnson assumed the role of executive director earlier this month. 

“I am ready to continue working on the path that Rebecca has paved, serve the community and build with the team at CAC,” Johnson said in a news release.

