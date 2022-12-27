Cal Lyndon Reep, 42, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 12 P.M. at Calvary Chapel with Justin Golden officiating. A private interment will follow at Cuthand Cemetery. No formal visitation hour will be observed.
Born and raised in Clarksville, Texas, Cal was dedicated to his East Texas community; many have commented about his never-ending commitment to help someone in need. Cal was the founder and CEO of Reep’s Air and a former instructor at Paris Junior College where he received his training and degree. Cal had a never-ending smile and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, the beach and traveling. Cal was a proud father and provider to his wife and daughter.
Cal was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Mikey Reep. Cal is survived by his wife, Stacy Stevens-Reep; daughter, Abby Christine Reep; and his father-in-law, Roy Stevens. Cal is also survived by his uncle, Mark Reep and wife, Vicki Reep; his mother, Deanna Reep Mutina and her children, Arlen, Heather and Cody; aunt, Nancy Mauldin; and his uncle, W.L. Reep and wife, Nancy Reep.
Pallbearers for Cal are Devon Pettiet, John McDonald, Ronnie Cummings, Tyler Eichelberger, Troy Eichelberger, Josh Martin, Abe Burrow and Korbin McDonald. Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Garrett, Carlton Dollins and Michael Fields.
Thank you for your support and the support of the community during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to the Reep family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.