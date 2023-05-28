Several local high schools held graduation ceremonies this weekend, celebrating the class of 2023. Here are the highlights.
Paris High School
Jason Mathis, a civil lawyer and a 1994 graduate of Paris High School, told the 194 graduating seniors that he studied the works of several well-known writers, thinkers and leaders, in preparing his commencement address he delivered Friday night in the football stadium on campus.
“But at the end I came back to a noted author and literary expert called Dr. Seuss of “Cat in the Hat,” he said after naming Martin Luther King, Mark Twain and others. “And what did Dr. Seuss say? He said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’”
If there was ever a graduating class that those words should apply to, it is this class before me, he said.
“Because you ended up here as graduates, you basically started your freshman year of high school during a global pandemic, which involved remote learning, Zoom calls, Google Classroom, being in isolation,” he said. He told them they had endured much, but they made it this far and more good times and bad lay ahead.
He told them to take time to celebrate the joys of life and be strong through life’s tribulations.
He gave the graduates four pointers to guide them on their upcoming journeys.
“Number one is have something you believe in. Whatever it is, whatever form it may be, have something that you believe in and cultivate that thing,” he said. “At the very least believe in something greater than yourself.”
He told the students to take care of themselves both physically and mentally.
He told them to control their money and not be reckless with it.
“I’m not talking about getting rich, making a lot of money. I’ll say this buy what you need for you and your family. Save what you can and even buy half of less of what you want,” he told the graduates.
He also told them to put importance of their works in life.
“Our works include your job, your own family, your own community. You can affect change by your works by simply doing just a little stuff, voting in the next election. Volunteering at your church,” he said.
He told them doing the right thing can be hard sometimes, but the longer one does the right thing the easier it is to do.
Before Mathis spoke, Madelyn Tullos, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, addressed her fellow graduates with a speech based on the importance of numbers in their lives.
“I find myself questioning what I will amount to. You might be thinking, look at the valedictorian, scared of the future, while I hop into the DeLorean,” she said. “But I think we as a class can’t waste another second. We have this misconstrued idea that just because our possibilities in life are endless, we think our time is limitless as well. But in all honesty, as our number of days gets bigger, the number we have left gets smaller. Every day we must wake up with the intention of putting in all 24 hours.”
David Money
Prairiland High School
Sixty-nine seniors walked across the stage for the final time Friday night as Prairiland High School graduated the Class of 2023 before a standing room only crowd at the high school gymnasium.
It was a night of celebration as valedictorian Ty Hostetler and salutatorian Jameson Flatt expressed appreciation to those who have helped them along the way as the class leaders encouraged their classmates to trust in the Lord and make wise choices.
“I hope we have left this place that we have called home for so many years a better place than when we found it,” Flatt said as he recalled experiences of the past. “God has given us both the good and the bad experiences for a reason, and I trust you all to trust His divine plan.”
The salutatorian encouraged graduates to strive toward improvement and eventual greatness.
“Complacency is the biggest enemy of success,” Flatt said. “I hope you all continue to wake up and be a slightly better you than you were the day before. I am grateful for each and every one of you that has made this part of our life so special. I pray that as we go our separate ways you cherish every moment and appreciate the struggles just as much as the triumphs.”
Along a similar vein, Hostetler encouraged classmates “to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior” as he emphasized important “life lessons” for his classmates to remember to include not only faith and trust in the Lord but also service to others.
“It is important for people to prioritize their relationships with others and to form as many good relationships as possible,” Hostetler said. “By choosing to give your life to the Lord and consequently giving your life to serving others, you’ll be choosing to live the most meaningful and fulfilling life.”
Classmates Reese Bassano welcomed the audience, Katelyn Cornmesser gave the invocation, Ian McClain and Landon Bailey shared a class poem, class president Hannah Miles announced the senior gift to the school — a plaque to commemorate past valedictorians and salutatorians — and Tyler Maull gave the benediction.
Mary Madewell
