Caral Dake, Jr., 54, of Paris, passed away on April 29, 2023 in Paris. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 A.M. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Hopewell Cemetery with Wes Sisson officiating. Pallbearers will be James Riley, Roy Davis, Jeremy LaFoon, Josh Hall, Timmy Lester and Luke Bissell. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Gurley, Carl Dake and Michael Smith”MA”. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Thursday evening at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
He was born on February 25, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Caral Dake Sr. and Patricia Chipman Dake. Caral was a utility contractor and was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles FOE. He was a jack of all trades, like setting up for hunting trips, cooking out, Coors Beer and Jack Daniels Whiskey. Caral loved his family and friends and his grandchildren were his world.
He married Sandra Spears Dake on July 17, 1987. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2019. Caral was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Crutchfield.
He is survived by children; Ashley Griffin, Caral Dake III ‘Boss’ and wife, Brittany, and Laci Dake; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Zowie, McKenzie, Addisyn, Angel, Joseph, Brayden, Carver, Kinley and Haze; brother, Carl Dake; mother-in-law, Juanita Currin and special aunt, Linda Sue; and special friend, Robbie Roland and many loving family members and many, many, many friends.
