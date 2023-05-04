Caral Dake, Jr.

Caral Dake, Jr.

Caral Dake, Jr., 54, of Paris, passed away on April 29, 2023 in Paris. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 A.M. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Hopewell Cemetery with Wes Sisson officiating. Pallbearers will be James Riley, Roy Davis, Jeremy LaFoon, Josh Hall, Timmy Lester and Luke Bissell. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Gurley, Carl Dake and Michael Smith”MA”. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Thursday evening at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.

He was born on February 25, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Caral Dake Sr. and Patricia Chipman Dake. Caral was a utility contractor and was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles FOE. He was a jack of all trades, like setting up for hunting trips, cooking out, Coors Beer and Jack Daniels Whiskey. Caral loved his family and friends and his grandchildren were his world.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.