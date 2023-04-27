Carl James Allmon, 64, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
The family will schedule a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Carl, the son of Ernest Allmon Sr. and Vera Hawn Allmon, was born on Sept. 30, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He graduated from high school in Burleson where he was in the top 10 tennis players in the state of Texas. Following his graduation, he began a career as a machinist. Carl worked for LTV, General Dynamics, Bell Helicopter, and B&W before beginning a career with T & K which spanned 32 years before his retirement in 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Moyer; a grandson, Case Boutwell; and a brother, Danny Allmon.
Survivors include two children, Patrick Allmon and wife, Bri and Stephanie Boutwell and husband, Shawn; grandchildren, Jaden Brown, Jace Brown, Ember Moyer, Colt Moyer, Ivie Clark and husband, Cameron, Elonia Allmon, Brandon Allmon, Kloie Allmon, Rayleigh Allmon, Levi Allmon, Rylan Boutwell, Emmerson Boutwell, and Claire Boutwell; one brother, Ernest Allmon Jr. and wife, Donna along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends including special friends Kenny and Lisa Dearman.
