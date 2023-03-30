Carl Lewis Hines, 56, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Canaanland Church of God with Rev. Larry Bridges and Rev. Blake Stogsdill officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carl, the son of Arvil Leroy “Buddy” Hines and Linda Davidson Hines, was born on April 8, 1966, in Oakland, California.
He graduated from Prairiland High School. Carl’s career as a truck driver for Jemasco spanned more than ten years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his grandbabies whom he loved dearly.
His parents and a son, Zachary Lewis Hines, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Downs Hines; a son, Wesley Hines and wife, Karen; step-children, Alex Castillo, Zack Castillo, and Levi Castillo and wife, Carly; grandchildren, Remy Hines, Cedar Hines, and June Hines; step-grandchildren, Ava Rae Castillo and Reese Castillo; and siblings, Laurinda Yoder and husband, Eran; Lela Kelley and husband, David; Timbo Hines, Daniel Hines and wife, Teri; and Carolyn Ferrier and husband, Ron, along with numerous nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Ronnie Seat, Johnny Newman, Chad Davidson, Cody Lawler, Shawn Boutwell, and Tim Michael. Wesley Hines and Larry Kyle will serve as honorary bearers.
