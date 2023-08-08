Carles Ronnie Westbrook, 76, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Ronnie was born on March 14, 1947 in Paris, Texas at his childhood home to Carles and Rosie Daugherty Westbrook. He graduated from Paris High School. Ronnie married Roxanne Stevens on May 4, 1983 in Paris, Texas. He retired as a Shift Specialist from Kimberly-Clark, having worked there for 25 years. Ronnie was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He lived in Blossom for 17 years, during which he served on the Blossom VFD and served as the mayor in the late 1990’s.
The family will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at 11 A.M. at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. He will be buried on a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanne; children, Angie Whipple, Monica Wright and husband Ronnie, Shawn Westbrook and wife Candice, Lance Westbrook, Holly Healey and husband Bryen; grandchildren, Derik Spangler, Jessica Wright, Dusty and Jacee Wright, Sara Booth and Chance Woodard, Devon and Gabbi Westbrook, Blake and Jessie Westbrook; great-grandchildren, Memphis Spangler, Max Spangler, Caydin Carter, Braxton Carter, Abri Hillis, Levi Goggans, Kashton Wright, Karsen Wright, Oaklynn Wright, Cameron Booth, Jayden Booth, Legend Woodard, Dakota Westbrook.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Emily Whipple-Carter; great-grandson, Blaine Booth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the Westbrook family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
