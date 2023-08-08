Carles Ronnie Westbrook

Carles Ronnie Westbrook, 76, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Ronnie was born on March 14, 1947 in Paris, Texas at his childhood home to Carles and Rosie Daugherty Westbrook. He graduated from Paris High School. Ronnie married Roxanne Stevens on May 4, 1983 in Paris, Texas. He retired as a Shift Specialist from Kimberly-Clark, having worked there for 25 years. Ronnie was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He lived in Blossom for 17 years, during which he served on the Blossom VFD and served as the mayor in the late 1990’s.

