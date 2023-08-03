Carolyn Karrer

Carolyn Karrer, of Paris, Texas, died on July 30, 2023, just shy of her 83rd birthday. She was a lifelong student and teacher, a lifelong Democrat and United Methodist, and a proud wife and mother. She spent her last conscious moments talking cheerfully with a nurse - the most natural way for her to go.

The only child of Monroe and Myrtle Tolle, she grew up in La Grange, Texas, listening to ghost stories with her friend, Helen, and the sound of rain on the metal roof of her parents’ two-story house. She loved playing in the yard next to the Methodist church or inside on its piano or organ. She played Alto Sax in band and helped teach her own high school math class.

