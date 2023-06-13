Carroll R. Denison, 80, of Detroit passed away on June 12, 2023 at Paris Regional Health Care. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow at East Post Oak Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 P.M. till 7 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carroll was born on Dec. 1, 1942 a son of Paul and Ruth Marie Read Denison. He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. of 1960 thru Nov. of 1963. Most of his time served aboard the USS James C. Owens and SS Nitro either at sea or overseas. He was aboard the USS Nito which was involved in the Cuban Crisis in 1962 for 45 days. After serving in the Navy, Carroll returned to Lubbock and in 1966 moved back to Paris, Texas and was employed as a mechanic for Campbell Soup Company for 33 and one half years.
Carroll Read and Neita Faye Phifer were married on Sept. 4, 1968 in Detroit, Texas. Carroll and Neita have two daughters, Heather Michelle and Tiffany Monet’. They were members of Lone Star Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather Griffin and husband Greg, and Tiffany Phillips and husband Ben; grandchildren, Madison Oney and fiancé, Daniel, Darby Oney, Julia Martin and husband, Tim, Brooke Williams and husband, Derek, Courtney Needham and husband, Jacob, Reese Phillips and wife, Kayla, Autumn Phillips, Aubree Phillips, and Jack Phillips; 6 great grandchildren, Kentlee, James, Blakeley, Brian, Indie, and Miles; and brothers, Pete Denison and wife, Gloria, David Denison and wife, Brenda, and Don Denison and wife, Sherry.
If desired in lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to the Neita Denison Memorial Education Fund at First Federal Community Bank or American Legion Post 199 Deport, Texas.
