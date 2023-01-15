Charles William Davis, 74, of Omaha, Texas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Tod Thompson, the Rev. Lyn Dennis, and the Rev. Lawrence Malone officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Union Cemetery at Taylortown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Charles, the son of C. W. “Dub” Davis and Annie Louise Risner Davis, was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Collinwood, Tennessee. He served in the United States Air Force from Jan. 6, 1969 to Nov. 21, 1971, being honorably discharged as an E4 sergeant. His Vietnam tour spanned from June 5, 1970 to June 1, 1971, with the 377th Combat Support Group, Republic of Vietnam.
His career in ordnance equipment with the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas, spanned 25 years before his retirement. He then began work as a corrections officer with Bowie County. Charles was a member of Daniel Chapel Church in Naples, Texas. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, C. W. “Dub” Davis; his mother, Annie Louise Crafton; and siblings, Lois Ann Lynch, Don Davis and Sheryle Helms.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Sue Malone Davis, whom he married on Sept. 27, 1968, in Taylortown, building 54 years of family and memories; two sons, Terry Don Davis and wife, Twyla of Naples and Jeffery Glenn Davis of Omaha; two grandsons, Jackson Davis and Trevor Davis; siblings, Faye Kelley of McKinney, Carolyn Dunn and husband, Roger of Paris, Debbie Jackson of Paris, Mike Davis and wife, Susan of Quitman, Mark Davis and wife, Charlotte of Quitman and Sandra Parker of Quitman; and his step-mother, Frances Davis of Quitman; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Brazos Phillips, David Cochran, Bradley Cochran, Mark Davis, Steve Sugg, Rodney Malone, Keith Beggs and Paul Mills. Alden Simmons will serve as an honorary bearer.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.