Members of the Cheatham School Reunion Committee are moving at a fast pace in order to get everything in order to kick off the school’s reunion planned for Friday at Lamar Electric Cooperative Building in Blossom. The reunion will run through Saturday.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19, but is returning with a flair as measures are falling into place, said Cheatham School Reunion Committee, Chairman John McPeters of Clarksville.
The event started in 1990 as students from across the country journeyed to Clarksville in order to pay tribute to the traditional Black school, and to discuss memories of their days at Cheatham High School.
This year for the first time, a portion of the event is taking place away from Clarksville as the fish fry will be held in Blossom at 5 p.m. on Friday.
“We are certainly looking forward to this weekend, and to seeing so many faces that have not been here since Covid-19 hit this country. We are at the same time sad because many Cheatham former students have been lost to Covid-19, and to other illnesses,” said committee member, Beverly K. Nelson. “But, I am pleased to say that the number of people who have registered to attend was already nearing the 100 mark the other week.”
On Saturday the celebration will feature an opportunity for reunion guest to play bingo, with prizes being awarded to winners. That part of the reunion celebration will take place at the Senior Citizens Building located at 1002 West College Avenue in Clarksville.
The weekend will continue at the Clarksville High School cafetorium at 6 p.m., on Saturday with the Cheatham Reunion Banquet. Cheatham High School graduate Lula Moten Wilson will be the guest speaker for the occasion. George English Sr., and his wife, Hazel, will host the banquet.
The banquet will also feature a catered meal, music played by a DJ and other entertainment. Door prizes will be given during the Saturday evening event. Also, a limited number of copies of a Cheatham School Reunion souvenir booklet will be sold during the reunion.
The class of 1964 will be honored at the school reunion.
Committee member Bruce Williams said that it is not too late to attend and join in the reunion fun.
“The doors are still open as far as attending the reunion. The admission is $50 per person, and you can still pay at the door, or you can contact any of the committee members for more information. This event has been so missed in the city of Clarksville, and we are now ready to welcome the Cheatham family members back home with open arms, in order to get this tradition underway again," said committee member Bruce Williams.
Committee members for the reunion are Gloria Bailey, George English Sr., Veronica Harris, Nelson and Williams, as well as McPeters.
Bruce E. Williams is a correspondent for The Paris News.
