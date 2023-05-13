Cheryl Adrian ‘Sowle’ Bilby

Cheryl Adrian ‘Sowle’ Bilby, a woman of great strength and unwavering faith in God, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, at the age of 75. She was born in Woodsfield, Ohio on April 30, 1948, to Russell and Phyllis Sowle, who both served in the Marine Corp. At the age of five, Cheryl moved to Paris, Texas. There she attended Paris High School and Paris Junior College before marrying Ross Bilby on Jan. 27, 1968. Two days after their honeymoon, Ross and Cheryl relocated to Northwest Missouri where they spent 53 years before returning to Paris, Texas.

Cheryl's family and faith were her greatest joys in life. She was a proud Paris Texas Rodeo Queen in 1965 and later competed for Miss Rodeo Texas, showcasing her passion and talent for the Western lifestyle. Cheryl had a heart full of love for her husband Ross, who survives her, as well as her two sons; Chad and wife, Brooke Bilby and Todd; her two grandchildren, Morgan and Cole; and her brother Dwight and wife, Billy Sue. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her kind and loving spirit touched the lives of everyone she met, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

