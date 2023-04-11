Chisum ISD $50 million bond election is May 6

Chisum Independent School District has called a $50 million bond election May 6 to fund the construction of a new two-story high school, an animal facility, and the renovations and rearrangement of its campuses, among other plans.
“We’re at that point where we’re completely out of space districtwide, elementary, middle school and high school,” Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said Monday.
Chalaire said the district is proposing the construction of a new high school, along with converting the current high school into its middle school and the existing middle school into an early development campus for prekindergarten through first grade.
The current elementary campus would house second through fifth grades, Chalaire said.
The proposed new high school would be an approximate 90,000-square-foot building south of its current campus featuring 21 classrooms; four science labs; a health science classroom; a larger band hall; a gym with a capacity of 1,500 seats and a community storm shelter, according to an email Chalaire sent all district employees Thursday.
The proposition would also fund the renovation of classrooms at the current high school to facilitate additional science, art and agriculture programs, Chalaire said.
Chisum also plans to construct a new covered animal barn, which will house the district’s heads of cattle, sheep andgoats.
“Currently, our pin of three steers are all subjected to the weather, so they’re walking around in mud up to their bellies,” Chalaire said.
Property taxes will increase by $.27 if the bond is passed, according to Chalaire’s email.
Promotional materials included in the superintendent’s email showed the district’s tax rate of $1.1128 per $100 valuation would increase to $1.3828 per $100 valuation.
“I think residents in our school district trust our trust the school board, trust the school and what’s going on,” Chalaire said of the proposed tax increase Monday. “Anytime there’s a tax increase, people tend to be apprehensive about it, but I’m tasked with the job of providing adequate facilities for our students and our staff.”
Chalaire wrote to employees that the district’s enrollment is at its highest since the consolidation of Delmar Independent School District and West Lamar Independent School District in 1985.
District trustees began looking at the possible construction of additional classrooms at the three Chisum campuses when it determined the best option was to build a new high school after looking at enrollment numbers, according to promotional materials.
The bond election was called during a Feb. 13 meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees.
“We are out of space, and our in-district population continues to grow,” Chalaire concluded Monday. “This doesn’t Band-Aid the problem. This solves the problem for the future.”
Early voting begins April 24 at the Chisum ISD Administration Building, 3250 S. Church St.
