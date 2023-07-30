Chisum ISD saved taxpayers millions of dollars after it approved the partial issuance of school bonds at a lower tax rate and shorter term, which will help pay for a new two-story high school and other additions and renovations, an official said.
“Originally, during the bond process, we had projected a 27-cent tax increase,” Chalaire explained after the meeting. “We were able to sell $30 million worth of bonds today for a 24-cent tax increase, in lieu of the 27-cent tax, and a shorter term from 30 years to 25 years, which saves the district taxpayers about $8 million.”
The sale was approved when the Board of Trustees met Monday for a special meeting at the district’s administration building.
Trustees spoke with financier John Blackmon via telephone, who explained the sale and took questions from the board.
The other approximate $20 million worth of bonds that voters approved during the district’s May 6 bond election would be sold at a later date, under hopeful better market conditions, Blackmon said.
“This wasn’t an amazing day, but we did very well,” Blackmon said.
Trustees also approved price increases for adult meals across the district. Chalaire said the increase was due to student meal reimbursements.
The board also approved a new curriculum for Chisum Middle School students called the ESTEEM Program, which Chalaire said is directed toward social and emotional learning.
Formerly the East Texas Abstinence Program, the curriculum has taught sexual risk avoidance education services to schools and communities in northeast Texas since 1999, according to its website.
“This will be headed up by (counselor) Dr. Steve (Russell) at the middle school,” the superintendent told the board.
Trustees also approved the certification of a new law enforcement class at the middle school, taught by district officer Billy Jordan.
The seven-person board, which saw two trustees absent, approved multiple budget amendments before it adjourned.
Trustees approved purchases for glass sections for students in its special education department, as well as cafeteria equipment, technology equipment for new and additional classrooms and first-responder signage for each campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.