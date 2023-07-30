Chisum ISD logo

Chisum ISD saved taxpayers millions of dollars after it approved the partial issuance of school bonds at a lower tax rate and shorter term, which will help pay for a new two-story high school and other additions and renovations, an official said.

“Originally, during the bond process, we had projected a 27-cent tax increase,” Chalaire explained after the meeting. “We were able to sell $30 million worth of bonds today for a 24-cent tax increase, in lieu of the 27-cent tax, and a shorter term from 30 years to 25 years, which saves the district taxpayers about $8 million.”

