Rochelle Bass has taken over the reins at CitySquare Paris from outgoing executive director Derald Bulls, who will remain a member of the board of directors, according to an announcement earlier this week by board president Beth Bray.
A Lamar County native and 2006 class salutatorian at Roxton High School, Bass participated in the Upward Bound program at Paris Junior College where she completed college credits while in high school and went on to receive an associates degree. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in Business in 2011, bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2017 and master’s degree in Social Work in May 2023 from Texas A&M University - Commerce.
Bass comes to the position from CASA where she served Lamar and surrounding counties since 2016 as a program director and a lead case manager.
“Because of the experience I gained working with CASA, I developed a passion for helping people,” Bass said. “At CitySquare, I plan to combine my knowledge, professional and personal experiences to advocate for others that may not feel like they are being heard or seen. It is my earnest desire to diligently work to fulfill the vision that aligns with CitySquare’s mission ‘to fight the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship.’”
Bray complimented Bass for her determination and experience.
“She has a passion for educating and empowering people to reach and exceed their full potential and help them overcome obstacles that may hinder their growth,” Bray said. “She is eager to grow her leadership and executive skills at CitySquare while also making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors.”
Bray issued a call for those who might be interested in furthering the work at CitySquare Paris.
“Each gift makes a difference for those we serve at CitySquare,” she said. “If you would like to make a one-time gift or wish to make a monthly donation, we would be blessed by your kindness. Whether you are interested in a recurring credit card gift or maybe a bank draft, we would be honored to speak with you.”
Contact Rochelle Bass, Executive Director, rbass@citysquare.org or call (903) 706-2990. You may mail your tax-deductible gifts to: CitySquare Paris, P.O.Box 6431, Paris, TX 75461-6431. Make a difference, give to support CitySquare Paris at https://give.citysquare.org/paris.
