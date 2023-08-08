Rochelle Bass.JPG

Rochelle Bass has taken over the reins at CitySquare Paris from outgoing executive director Derald Bulls, who will remain a member of the board of directors, according to an announcement earlier this week by board president Beth Bray.

A Lamar County native and 2006 class salutatorian at Roxton High School, Bass participated in the Upward Bound program at Paris Junior College where she completed college credits while in high school and went on to receive an associates degree. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in Business in 2011, bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2017 and master’s degree in Social Work in May 2023 from Texas A&M University - Commerce.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

