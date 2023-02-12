Clara Nell White McKnight, 90, of Paris, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Clara Nell was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Slate Shoals, a daughter of Nelson and Ethel Bunch White. She married Paul McKnight on Aug. 24, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was employed by S. & H. Kress Co. for 20 years and retired from Gene the Jewelers after seven years.
She graduated from East Lamar High School and attended Paris Junior College. Clara was a long time member of Southside Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday School Class.
Survivors include a son, Gary McKnight and wife Pam; grandchildren, Guy McKnight and wife, Kristi, and Drew McKnight and fiancée, Lyndsay; great-grandchildren, Kayla Huff and husband, Dustin, Keylee Blain and husband, Blaze, Karson McKnight and Titus and Audra Gable, five great-great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Dayne, Kaytin, Baylor and Teddy; one brother, Louis R. White; brother-in-law, Randy McKnight and wife, Cheryl; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her family at Heritage House for all their wonderful care and friendship.
Casket bearers will be Dustin Huff, Craig Keenum, Drew McKnight, Guy McKnight, Karson McKnight and Benny Fields.
