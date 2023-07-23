CLARKSVILLE — The City Council voted to add a new land use called “hospital” to zoning ordinance No. 2-21-2006 and agreed to pay a large bill for emergency repairs to the Vine Street well at Tuesday night’s regular meeting in City Hall.
The vote to pay the bill came after council members heard from Pender Water Wells president, Ernest Pender, about the circumstances that led to the $55,571.31 bill.
In May, City Manager Deana Smith told the council that public works had a major problem with the Vine Street well that had to be fixed as the city was in a possible no water situation. She called Pender to fix the well problem which the company did.
However, when the city received the bill from Pender, it was more than $50,000 and expenses of that nature need approval before the work can be done, according to a city ordinance.
The council invited Pender to the Tuesday night meeting to explain the high bill.
He told the council that it was an emergency call. He pulled men off another job to go to Clarksville to deal with the crisis. He told the council of the specialized nature of the work and the equipment involved in making the repairs while he justified the expense involved.
He said his men worked many hours to make the necessary repairs.
Councilman W. F. Higgins was not convinced, however.
He told Pender that by law the city could not pay the bill because of the city ordinance saying council approval was needed to expend that amount of money.
“Nothing you have said changes my mind,” Higgins said.
Pender countered with the Texas statute on local government code dealing with the purchasing and contracting authority of municipalities.
Pender, reading from the statute ,said that “procurement necessary to preserve or protect the public health or safety of the municipality’s residents and a procurement necessary because of unforeseen damage to public machinery, equipment or other property” and given the fact that the well was an emergency, was sufficient reason to go ahead with the repairs.
Councilwoman Bonnie Snider, noting the high cost of the labor and service, made the motion to pay the bill saying that the work had been done so the city was obligated to pay.
In a roll call vote, Higgins was the only no vote as the council voted to pay the bill.
Earlier in the meeting the council held two public hearings with one concerning amending city ordinance No. 2-21-2006 to include an addition to it by adding a section called hospital and incorporating a definition and parking requirement. The other hearing concerned adopting a zoning category of “C-1” (commercial) for a 14.02 acre tract of land in the southwest corner of West Main Street, also known as Texas 82, and FM 825 with the approximate address of 3000 West Main St., which is where the hospital skeletal structure now stands.
After the two brief hearings and with no comments from the public, the council voted to make the changes.
The council also voted to buy a pumper truck with funds from a USDA grant and other funds from the sale of an old truck, money from the Lennox Foundation and other funds from the American Rescue Act.
