Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — City Council members voted to hold the citywide council election this year on May 6, which is the first Saturday in the month, during its regular meeting Tuesday in City Hall.

Filing for one of the four open spots on the ballot began Wednesday and will continue until Feb. 17. Those interested in running for office can pick up an election packet in City Hall.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.