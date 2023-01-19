CLARKSVILLE — City Council members voted to hold the citywide council election this year on May 6, which is the first Saturday in the month, during its regular meeting Tuesday in City Hall.
Filing for one of the four open spots on the ballot began Wednesday and will continue until Feb. 17. Those interested in running for office can pick up an election packet in City Hall.
The four seats that will be on the May ballot represent half the council. The incumbents now holding those seats are Charlie Wright, Ward 1; Trey Scott, Ward 2; W.F. “Babe” Higgins, Ward 3; and Chrissy Witmer, Ward 4.
The council also voted to abandon property that the city had designated at Fannin Street pending a survey of the property to determine the exact boundaries.
The city agreed to approve the Clarksville Independent School District’s request to close Spruce Street from West Washington then 180 feet toward Main Street. There will be a gate in place with a lock box containing keys should an emergency vehicle need to get through.
The closure, which would not affect any other property owner, is to allow “a protected pedestrian path to the new Athletics/CTE Building and the proposed track and connect the campus to the east/west,” according to the plan the council approved.
The council also did not approve paying a bill concerning the city’s share of the dispatch service that the city shares with the county. The city instead plans to meet with the sheriff to clear up city-county responsibilities when it comes to billing practices.
Fire Chief Rocky Tolison told the council that his volunteer department responded to three structure fires and one vehicle fire that resulted in the loss of the vehicle. In all the department responded to 43 calls for help during December, he said in his report.
Council voted to purchase water valves, with the price not to exceed $14,000, in order to fix water leaks along lines along 7th Street.
The valves are needed because the water will have to be turned off to make the necessary repairs.
