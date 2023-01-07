Clayton James Cobb, DVM, age 35, of Fort Worth, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Paris with Rev. Bill Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Clayton was born on Oct. 30, 1987, in Paris, Texas.
He graduated from high school in Estancia, New Mexico and received his Master’s Degree and undergraduate work at Texas Tech University. Clayton then went on to Texas A&M, where he received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.
During the summers of his high school years, Clayton would work for Dr. Wally Kraft. Clayton always said that Dr. Kraft had an enormous influence on his life and career.
After graduation from veterinary school, Clayton returned to Lamar County and began practicing at River Valley Veterinary Clinic in Hugo, OK. From there he was asked to return to Amarillo where he helped start the new Texas Tech Veterinary School. Recently he moved to Fort Worth to work for Lap of Love, a practice that goes to people’s homes to help with aging animals.
As a young student, Clayton was asked to join TVMA and AVMA, which was an honor for someone of his age. Clayton was big on education, and he always wanted to be top in his class.
His grandfather, Bud Cobb, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Cae Cobb of Paris; his father, Kirk Cobb and wife, Joann of New Mexico; grandparents, Prue and Philip Whitaker of Paris, Judy Cobb of Paris, and Ray Crowell and Shelley of Paris; two brothers, Colby Cobb and wife, Samantha of Poteet, and Colton Cobb and wife, Courtney of Hondo; two nephews and one niece, Michael Cobb, Lili Cobb, Caleb Cobb; aunts and uncles, Jay and Brandi Crowell of Paris, Andy and Jill Cobb of Paris, Brian and Bri Cobb of Amarillo, and Kathryn Cobb of Paris, and his girlfriend, Megan Pirtle along with numerous cousins and a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation at tvmf.org/donate or mailed to 8104 Exchange Drive, Austin, Texas 78754.
