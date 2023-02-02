Connie Lynn Miller, 67, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home while surrounded by family.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Boswell, OK. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Connie, the daughter of Grady Elmore and Joan Dancer Elmore, was born June 26, 1955, in Ft. Bragg, NC.
She graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College while working as a bookkeeper for her father in the family business, Elmore Drywall and Acoustics.
She received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing in Dec. 2000, from The University of Texas at Arlington, and her Masters of Science Degree in Nursing and graduated as a Nurse Practitioner in 2013, from The University of Texas at Arlington, where she graduated with honors. She was a member of the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. Her career in nursing spanned many years beginning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paris. She then moved to College Station with St. Joseph’s Hospital before making the move to The Heart Hospital – Baylor Plano. Connie later returned to Paris Regional Medical Center where she was the lead nurse practitioner in the emergency department for nine years.
Connie enjoyed traveling, gardening, and was a talented artist and painter.
The most important thing in her life was her family, and she adored spending time with them.
Her parents, Grady and Joan Elmore, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Miller, whom she married on Oct. 22, 2004, building eighteen years of memories, children, Terra Wilson, Tasha Wilson, Brandon Wilson and wife, Jacqueline, and Jennifer Aleman and husband, Izzy; grandchildren, Darnell Dawson, Kenyatta Harmon, Raleigh Callandert, Conner Young, Brady Wilson, Minley Wilson, Mallory Hogg, and Emmy Parker; a great grandson, Leo Hogg; and two sisters, Angie Selby and husband, Raymond and Brigitte Viehe and husband, Mike, Jr. along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
