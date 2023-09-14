Engines of all kinds are set to rev up South Main Iron as cars, trucks, motorcycles and utility task vehicles, new and old, will be displayed Saturday during the third annual Cops & Rodders Car, Truck, Bike and UTV Show, benefiting first responders.
Amanda Willows, board president for Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop, who organizes the event, said she expects the day to be “huge.”
“Anytime we do anything with South Main Iron, it’s just a huge success,” she said. “They’re so wonderful to work with, and their location is ideal in downtown Paris. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide officer protection by purchasing safety equipment and other training needs, according to its website.
The car show expects to award trophies in over 20 classes, including Best of Antique, Best of Classic Muscle, Best of Modern Muscle, Best Paint Job, Best Interior, Kid’s Choice Award and others.
Reno Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy, an investigator with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, and his cooking team, the DoRight Boys, plan to cook up hamburger plates for attendees, Willows said.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, popular local band Mix Society cannot perform, so deejay Chris Parks is handling musical entertainment for the car show, Willows said.
Willows credited the success of past Cops and Rodders events to the popularity of car shows.
“We have the people that come, or they range from kids to elderly,” Willows said. “I mean, everybody loves cars and trucks and motorcycles, and, this year, we’ve added a new twist with a UTV contest.”
This year’s sponsors include Load Trail, Texas 2A, A-1 Sanitation, Farmers Bank & Trust, 107, Kona Ice of Paris, Paris Coffee Co. and Tractor Supply of Paris, Willows said.
The nonprofit’s president said Texas 2A of Reno is expected to give away two firearms, and the nonprofit is giving gifts to all officers present to coincide with National Thank A Police Officer Day.
“We will have very special gifts for each officer, and they can come by and get their gifts just to show the appreciation from the community,” she said.
The third annual Cops and Rodders Car, Truck, Bike & UTV Show kicks off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Main Iron, 255 First St. SW.
