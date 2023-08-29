City Council

A standing room only crowd fills Council Chambers at City Hall on Monday for a Paris City Council meeting that saw the privatization of the city’s trash service. 

 Mary Madewell/The Paris News

Before a standing room only crowd at City Hall on Monday and after several people spoke against anticipated council action, Paris City Council privatized the city’s trash service and awarded a contract to Arkansas-based CARDS Holdings, Inc., a disposal service in operation since 2017 with operations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

A reflection of concern expressed earlier in the meeting during Public Forum, a motion by Rebecca Norment to delay action failed on a 5-2 vote followed by a passed motion to make an award by Mayor Protem Mihir Pankaj, also on a 5-2 vote, with Norment and Shatara Moore voting against and Mayor Reginald Hughes joining Pankaj and council members Gary Savage, Clayton Pilgrim and Rudy Kessel in an affirmative vote.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

