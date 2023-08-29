Before a standing room only crowd at City Hall on Monday and after several people spoke against anticipated council action, Paris City Council privatized the city’s trash service and awarded a contract to Arkansas-based CARDS Holdings, Inc., a disposal service in operation since 2017 with operations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
A reflection of concern expressed earlier in the meeting during Public Forum, a motion by Rebecca Norment to delay action failed on a 5-2 vote followed by a passed motion to make an award by Mayor Protem Mihir Pankaj, also on a 5-2 vote, with Norment and Shatara Moore voting against and Mayor Reginald Hughes joining Pankaj and council members Gary Savage, Clayton Pilgrim and Rudy Kessel in an affirmative vote.
The contract is for both residential and commercial solid waste disposal but leaves industry for the open market. As per an amendment in the council motion, taxing entities such as the local school districts, Paris Junior College and Lamar County are exempt and are free to choose service providers.
In a memorandum to council members, City Manager Grayson Path noted that the new residential rate for once-a-week pickup using CARDS-provided 96 gallon carts includes $10.29 CARDS cost; $6 city administration and landfill fee; $1.79 city street use fee for a total $18.08 plus applicable tax.
Action on the contract came after a presentation by Lynn Lantrip of Solid Waste Specialists, who the council employed in February to guide the city through the procurement process, resulting in two companies submitting proposals - CARDS and locally based Sanitation Solutions, a Waste Connections subsidiary formerly owned by Josh Bray, of Paris.
In a lengthy presentation, Lantrip shared how close the two firms were in response to a request for proposals that included not only competitive bidding but also a scoring mechanism based on criteria established early on in the process by a committee of seven comprised of staff and council members. The same group later scored proposals.
“We had one point overall difference, so the focus was now on an interview,” Lantrip said. “The scoring committee interviewed both firms Aug. 4 with a battery of questions to enable their final choice.”
During Public Forum, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen expressed concern about how the award might affect the business community and the ability to choose while Subway owner Jeff Martin voiced his objection to an obvious attempt to lower the residential costs of trash collection on the backs of business owners.
Flanked by an entourage of Sanitation Solutions employees, district manager Jason Stephens called on the council to consider his company’s long-time commitment and contributions to the community.
Noting that the company recently moved into a $1 million facility on S. Church Street, Stephens said, “We’re so proud of that and we’re proud we took every opportunity to purchase most all the materials here. We pay over $200,000 a year in property taxes, and we’re proud that Sanitation Solutions supports every local organization in this community. We, Sanitations Solutions, as we stand in front of you tonight are the correct choice for our city, our community and the City of Paris.”
CARDS director of government affairs Jason Fitzgerald expressed appreciation for the committee recommendation.
“We don’t have anyone here locally yet in Paris, but that’s our goal,” Fitzgerald said, as he emphasized that CARDS is a local company, a privately held company. “Our goal is to have a home here, an office here and be able to have the support of the community. I know that we may not have the support that others might have tonight, but rest assured that we are confident we can take care of the business that we said we could.”
