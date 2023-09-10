As seasonal flu season approaches, Covid-19 is reminding residents it is still hanging around the area.
“Yes, Lamar County is seeing a rise in COVID cases. Many are unreported as people are testing at home or not testing at all. We have seen a rise in emergency department visits of people requesting COVID testing to return to work or school. While U.S. Covid-19 hospitalizations rose 18.8% for the week ending in Aug. 19, hospitalizations remain relatively low, and are down 61% compared to the same time last year,” said Dr. Amanda Green, the chief medical officer at Paris Regional Health in Paris.
“Texas overall is in a substantial increased infection area of the CDC COVID map with deaths also up 16%, still overall low,” Green noted. “We have had a rise in admissions for Covid at the hospital, after having a few months of no admissions with one to three patients with Covid inpatient at any point in time over the last two months.”
She said that Covid quarantines have impacted staffing.
“We also have had more team members out of work due to Covid quarantines. For nonadmitted people in Paris, sore throat, fever, cough, headache and lethargy are the main symptoms,” she said. “For admitted people, shortness of breath and low oxygen are still the main reasons for admission. We have had one death in an older patient with Covid in August.”
Senate Bill 29 which was passed by the Texas Legislature in June and took effect Sept. 1, prohibits a governmental entity from imposing a mandate requiring a person to wear a face mask or other face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Green advised there are people who should wear a mask, however.
“People who are older, who have underlying chronic medical conditions, who are immune compromised and who are pregnant would be safer with masks when in an indoor area with many people for more than 10 minutes. We found during the pandemic that masking significantly reduces flu, RSV and Covid transmission,” she said. “If not in those groups at higher risk for infection, masking decisions depend on risk tolerance. If it’s raining, you will probably want to bring an umbrella. Similarly, if you are in an area where there is an uptick in airborne respiratory infections like Covid, flu or RSV, you may want to take extra precautions, such as wearing a high-quality mask in indoor public spaces.”
Moderna and Pfizer, as well as other drugmakers like Novavax, have created updated versions of their Covid-19 vaccines aimed at the XBB.1.5 variant, she added.
“The updated boosters are expected to roll out this fall and have proven to be effective against new coronavirus variants that are now circulating and have been proven to be very safe,” Green said. “While they do not prevent infection completely, clearance of virus is faster, with very few hospitalizations in vaccinated people.”
Seasonal flu, an annual worry, is upon us, she added.
“Flu shots are now available and cover two Flu A and two Flu B strains. We have not declared flu season yet at Paris Regional, as we have not seen a significant rise in cases at this time.”
She said a new single dose of RSV vaccination is also recommended for adults aged 60 years and older.
“There have been a few school districts that have canceled school in Texas, but those were related to 25% or more of their teaching staff being ill from Covid, and so they were unable to have school in person. I do not anticipate any school cancellations due to this pandemic, unless the variants become much more dangerous than the current versions,” she said, adding that the Paris-Lamar County Health District still has free testing and people can call 903-785-4561 to arrange a testing appointment Monday through Thursday.
