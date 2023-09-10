Amanda Green.jpg

As seasonal flu season approaches, Covid-19 is reminding residents it is still hanging around the area.

“Yes, Lamar County is seeing a rise in COVID cases. Many are unreported as people are testing at home or not testing at all. We have seen a rise in emergency department visits of people requesting COVID testing to return to work or school. While U.S. Covid-19 hospitalizations rose 18.8% for the week ending in Aug. 19, hospitalizations remain relatively low, and are down 61% compared to the same time last year,” said Dr. Amanda Green, the chief medical officer at Paris Regional Health in Paris.

