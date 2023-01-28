Creed Dewayne Simpson, 78, of Paris, hung up his cowboy hat and slipped off his boots for the last time on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was welcomed to heaven by his loving wife, Pam; and his mother, Marie, who both left his life way too early.
A celebration of life, led by his son, Alan Simpson, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas.
Dewayne was born to Wayne Foster and Ella Marie Simpson on Feb. 12, 1944 in Roxton, Texas. Dewayne developed a love of the outdoors and animals through the family farm. After high school, Dewayne joined the Navy and married the love of his life, Pamela Jo Parham, daughter of Herman and Jo Parham on Aug. 9, 1963.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Dewayne and Pam relocated back to Paris from San Diego. He began working in the construction industry and became a contractor. He eventually began working at Campbell Soup. When he retired, shortly after Pam’s passing, he could be found at his favorite fishing holes at Big Creek, Lake Fork, Cooper Lake or Pat Mayse.
Dewayne loved the outdoors. His adventures included roping, hunting, motorcycles, sports cars, trapping, fishing, camping, and raising many animals including champion show chickens. He enjoyed driving his 1964 Corvette convertible and 1968 Porsche 912. He became a master carver, creating beautiful birds that were truly a work of art. He loved watching the children in the family play and prior to his death enjoyed spending time with his great granddaughter Elliana.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his wife; parents; in-laws; and brother-in-law Dudley Parham.
He is survived by his son, Alan Simpson and Melanie; daughter, Stacey Brockway and Norman; grandchildren Ashley Measles and Josh, Joshua Simpson and Betty, Natali Goodson and Hogan; great-granddaughter Elliana Measles and baby Measles arriving in May; bonus Mom Joye Simpson; bonus sister Barbie Ricks and Bob; sister-in-law Paula Welch; nieces and nephews, Deania Piper and Rich, Allison Dabney, Paul Welch and Annie, Wesley Welch, Jordan Ricks and Rebecca; several great nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any children’s charity including St. Jude, your local FFA or 4H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.