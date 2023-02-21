Curtis Deverle Elmore, 79, of Deport, Texas, died on Feb. 19, in Paris, Texas, after health complications.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Blossom Church of God at 255 N. Cedar Street with Frankie Norwood officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Deport, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was born on March 4, 1943 to Curtis and Vera Faye Elmore in Dike, Texas. He married Doris Bell Elmore on Sept. 10, 1963 and they had three children, Pamela, Saundra and Bobby. He was a retired Fireman from the Idabel Fire Department and Deport Farm Supply.
Deverle is survived by his spouse, Doris; daughters, Pamela McKee and Saundra Baser; son, Bobby Wayne Elmore and wife, Keitha; grandchildren, Jemilynn Wright and husband, Jason, Jay Curt McKee and wife, Danielle, Jerrika Holbert and husband, Colt, Jacee Wright and husband, Dusty; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Abby Wright, Jaydan and Sadie McKee, Gray Holbert, Kashton, Karson and Oaklynn Wright; brother, Jackey Elmore and wife, Melba; sisters, Joyce Smith and Ruth Whittle; he is also survived by his best friend, Sissy and his beloved Yorkee, Maddie Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Vera Faye Elmore; sisters, Ruby Jo Bryant, Edith Arriaga, Gwendolyn Sutton and Bobbie Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Allen, Zachary Allen, John Bryan Jr, Colt Holbert, Jay Curt McKee and Jason Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Ray Keys, Rodger Allen, Kenneth Thomas, Sammy Strickland and Leslie Taylor.
Online condolences may be sent to the Elmore family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.