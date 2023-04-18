Dana Dee Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Florida died on April 11, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Dana Dee Williams was born on Aug. 16, 1962, the daughter of Stanley Wayne McMillin and Gwen Chappell McMillin. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kelley Wayne McMillin; sister, Nicki Reeder; and grandparents, Billie Jewel McMillin and Stan Kitchens; Moris Chappell and Mamie Chappell.
Dana grew up in Hugo, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Hugo High School, Class of 1980. Dana was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family beyond measure. She was very adventurous and loved traveling, especially to places she had never been before. Dana loved vacationing and trying new things, but her favorite place was on the beach. She loved attending Jeep Beach each year with her Jeep “Betty”, where she participated in scavenger hunts and off trail rides. Dana’s favorite part of Jeep Beach was driving on the Daytona International Speedway. She loved spending time on the water, scuba diving, boating, trying new restaurants and sushi. Dana will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dana is survived by daughters, Tayler Kashurba, Ashley Brampton, and Halsey Williams; grandchildren, Aiden Brampton, Cooper Kashurba, Cole Brampton, Ellie Kashurba and June Brampton; nephews, Spencer Farrell and Kyle McMillin; and niece, Kelsey Smith along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends prior to services on April 18, 2023, from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Funeral Services will be on April 18, 2023 at 2 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel in Hugo, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hugo, Oklahoma.
