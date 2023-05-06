Daniel Glenn Jensen

Daniel Glenn Jensen of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2023. Daniel was 64 years old. Family and loved ones are deeply saddened by his untimely passing.

Daniel was born in Texas City, Texas and grew up in northeast Texas. He attended North Lamar schools and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1977. He went on to attend the University of Houston, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters in Information Technology.

