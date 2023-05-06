Daniel Glenn Jensen of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2023. Daniel was 64 years old. Family and loved ones are deeply saddened by his untimely passing.
Daniel was born in Texas City, Texas and grew up in northeast Texas. He attended North Lamar schools and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1977. He went on to attend the University of Houston, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters in Information Technology.
He and his husband met in late 1992 in Houston, Texas. In 1995 they moved to Seattle, Washington, where they resided until 2018 when Daniel retired after 21 years with Lakeside Industries of Issaquah, Washington as Director of Business Intelligence. The couple moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico for their retirement years buying their dream home in the Land of Enchantment. Daniel immediately became immersed in the activities of the community HOA. He served three years as President, holding the position of treasurer at his passing.
His first love in life was bicycling. He was an avid cyclist having already completed 1400 road miles in the few months before his passing. While in Seattle he joined the Seattle International Randonneurs. This became his passion with him clocking thousands of miles on club rides. He qualified for and participated in the Paris-Brest-Paris, a 1200K adventure ride across France.
In Albuquerque he discovered the New Mexico Touring Society. He truly enjoyed the several weekly group rides with his new friends. With his enthusiasm for safe cycling, he was nominated to the mayor’s advisory committee; The Greater Albuquerque Active Transportation Committee (GAATC). At his passing he served as the chairman.
Dan will be greatly missed by the many whom he touched in his professional life, cycling world, and those who shared with him his strong personal faith.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father Carl Raymond Jensen of Sumner, Texas. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Beall Jensen, also of Sumner, Texas. He also leaves his husband, Terrence “Terry” Williams; children, Catherine of Oxnard, California, and Spencer of Seattle, Washington. Also surviving are his siblings, Scott and Elizabeth, sisters Rebecca “Becky” Brazeal and Jerry Wayne; Carol Jean “Jeannie” Brown and Scottie; and Melissa Redmond and JR; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind the mother of his children, Marilee Hagar, Oxnard, California.
Funeral services are planned for Monday, May 22, 10 a.m. at the Shrine of the Little Flower St Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Reception to follow in the church rectory and gardens.
Those wishing to honor Dan may make donations in his name to Roadrunner Food Bank, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
