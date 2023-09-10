Darlene S. Mondane Sep 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darlene Mondane, born Aug. 28, 1958, completed her journey on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2023.Per Darlene’s request, a private celebration of her life was held under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liturgy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChisum High School student struck by vehicleFREE: RRV Athlete of the Week Sept. 7, 2023Stephen R. NeeceGarlyon “Slick” Finley Jr.FREE: Chisum student stablePOLICE BRIEFS: Warrant arrest leads to foot chase; officer injuredRobert Bruce (Bruce) AlsobrookRonald Earl AbbottLaura Manly HuntChester Eugene “Chet” Martindale II Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Fallon reports to voters: Congressman speaks at Farm Bureau meal (3) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
