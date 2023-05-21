Darra Leigh Munn, 64, of Lavon, Texas, formerly of Paris, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Darra, the daughter of Harold Lloyd Lancaster and Betty Francis Briscoe Lancaster, was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Commerce, Texas, and reared in the Antioch Community of Delta County.
She graduated from Terrell High School and Paris Junior College where she received her degree and became a registered nurse. Her career, which spanned several decades, was spent working in hospice and at several hospitals. She was awarded the DAISY Foundation Nursing Award for her clinical skills and the compassion she showed her patients and their families which was evident by the impact she had on families in our community.
While living in Paris, Darra was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where she set an example of Christianity for her family and friends.
Her parents, and the father of her children, Lonnie Munn, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Brad Munn and wife, Laura of Wylie, Casey Munn and wife, Emily of Sacramento, California, and Shelby Munn of Leonard; three grandsons, Jack Munn, Henry Munn, and Logan Munn, who knew her as Memaw and were the stars of her life; two sisters, Joan Moore and husband, Larry of Terrell and Thalia Hallum of Paris; and several nieces and nephews, along with a plethora of friends.
Darra enjoyed her time traveling with her daughter and sisters, but her greatest joy was spending as much time as possible with her grandsons who were her pride and joy. She was a selfless person, giving her time, love, and resources to all.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Marsha Putnam Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460.
