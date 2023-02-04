David Owen Hilliard, born on Sept. 29, 1954, to Weldon and Leon Rogers Hilliard, died on Feb. 1, 2023 at his home in Sylvan, Texas. He graduated from Paris High School in 1973, beginning his career prior to graduation. He later partnered with his father and brothers at Hilliard and Sons Contractors. When the company was sold to Richard Drake, David remained until his retirement from Drake Construction in 2018, completing more than 48 years as a concrete contractor.
David spent most fall weekends in the dove fields of West Texas. He loved to cook for others, and regularly improvised songs while doing so. He was most often found with one of his best friends Ronnie Jones, Bill Moser, and Travis “Tuffy” Talley. David was best known for being unpretentious, steadfast, and charming.
David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary and James Hilliard; and sister-in-law, Virginia Hilliard.
Survivors include one son, Dustin Hilliard and wife, Beth; one daughter, Lindsay Houser and husband, Paul; three grandchildren, Owen and Ramsey Houser and Cora Beth Hilliard; one brother, Don Hilliard; and one sister Marthanne ‘Cissy’ Snethen and husband, Barry; two sisters-in-law, Trudy Hilliard and Barbara Hilliard; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at His Place Fellowship with Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. Burial will follow at Sylvan Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Roden-Pryor funeral home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 from 6 to 7p.m.
Services are under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
