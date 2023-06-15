David Wayne Yates Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Wayne Yates Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Wayne Yates, 51, of Paris, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Paris Regional Health following an eight-year battle with cancer.Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Clayton Wagner officiating.David, the son of Curtis Yates and Jo Ann Johnson Yates, was born on Feb. 24, 1972, in Paris, Texas.He graduated from Paris High School in 1991. Throughout his life, he dealt with cerebral palsy, which prevented him from having a career.David was preceded in death by an infant sister; Patricia Yates; and grandparents, Elizabeth Miller, Sterling Miller, and Jessie and J. A. Yates.Survivors include his parents, Curtis and Jo Ann Yates, and several aunts, uncles, and a number of cousins along with a host of friends.The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff on the fifth floor at Paris Regional Health for the care given to their loved one.To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Panthers standouts named All-AmericansStephen D. GrayJean Bailey CampbellDoris Wheat FeltsCarroll R. DenisonMildred Dougan AllenOrlis BowdenJoseph McCarthyRepublicans discuss property taxes; reservoirFREE: Lamar County OKs solar investment zone Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Playing in the park: Municipal band opens concert series (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
