Deborah Viola “Boe” Lawson, 78 years old, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, in Paris, Texas.
Boe was born on July 11, 1944, in Cowlington, Oklahoma, to John Robert Young and Mary Norean Smith Young. Boe was the oldest sister to Frankie Young Dancer, Jean Young Carico, Dale Young, Jan Young Malone, Billy Young and Freddy Young, all of Paris, Texas.
Boe married Homer Joseph “Joe” Lawson in Paris, Texas, on Jan. 25, 1975. She spent her life as a mother and housewife.
Boe is preceded in death by her mother and father, Norean and John Young; her husband, Joe Lawson; her sisters, Frankie Young Dancer and Jean Young Carico.
She is survived by sons, Ronny Young and wife, Ginger, of Brownwood, John Young and wife, Shellie, of Midland, Steve Young of Odessa, Joe David Lawson and fiancé, Jana, of Paris; and a daughter, Diana Morgan and husband, Dale of Paris; grandchildren, Cody Young and wife, Miriam, Eric Young and wife, Megan, Colton Sandell, Addison Sandell, Suzanne Young, Raistlin Young, Jordan Morgan and wife, Katelyn, Chandler Morgan and wife, Constance, Abby Mobley, Bailey Lawson and Isaac Lawson; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jessica, Trent, Branden, Bryleigh, Samual, Hazleigh, Beckham, Kolbie and Presley.
Boe was a woman of faith and never met a stranger. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
The family will receive guests from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Young, Eric Young, Jordan Morgan, Chandler Morgan, Raistlin Young, Bailey Lawson and Isaac Lawson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lawson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com
