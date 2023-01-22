Deborah Lawson.jpg

Deborah Viola “Boe” Lawson, 78 years old, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, in Paris, Texas.

Boe was born on July 11, 1944, in Cowlington, Oklahoma, to John Robert Young and Mary Norean Smith Young. Boe was the oldest sister to Frankie Young Dancer, Jean Young Carico, Dale Young, Jan Young Malone, Billy Young and Freddy Young, all of Paris, Texas.

