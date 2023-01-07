Dennis Wayne Shannon

Dennis Wayne Shannon

Dennis Wayne Shannon, 73, of Paris, Texas, received his angel wings peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2022.

Dennis was born in Paris to U.C. "Bud" and Ruth Shannon on March 26, 1949. He attended Paris High school, graduated in 1967 and continued his education at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) where he received a bachelor’s in business. Throughout his career he worked for Campbell Soup, Johnson & Johnson as well as becoming a Realtor and Broker. Dennis was a lover of all animals and a storyteller of storytellers. He was a friend to many and a stranger to none. Dennis grew up in Calvary United Methodist Church and his faith was everything to him and he told everyone about Jesus, any chance he could. He loved his family and friends dearly and his hug let you know it. He will be greatly missed but is now in the arms of Jesus, asking all his questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.