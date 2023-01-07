Dennis Wayne Shannon, 73, of Paris, Texas, received his angel wings peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2022.
Dennis was born in Paris to U.C. "Bud" and Ruth Shannon on March 26, 1949. He attended Paris High school, graduated in 1967 and continued his education at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) where he received a bachelor’s in business. Throughout his career he worked for Campbell Soup, Johnson & Johnson as well as becoming a Realtor and Broker. Dennis was a lover of all animals and a storyteller of storytellers. He was a friend to many and a stranger to none. Dennis grew up in Calvary United Methodist Church and his faith was everything to him and he told everyone about Jesus, any chance he could. He loved his family and friends dearly and his hug let you know it. He will be greatly missed but is now in the arms of Jesus, asking all his questions.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Patti Moore Shannon, father U.C. “Bud” Shannon and his brother Jerry Carl Shannon.
Dennis is survived by his mother Ruth Crouch Shannon; son Jeffrey Wayne Shannon and wife, Jacqueline; son Bryan Carl Shannon and wife, Tame; stepson Patrick Ray Trotter; grandsons Justin and Brayden Shannon, Breck and Colton Shannon; sister Judy Shannon Varnell and husband, Ronnie; mother of his sons, Judi Green Piatanesi; dear friends Louis Mathis, Jack McLemore, Judith Procter and Jeff Roberts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family & friends.
Memorial Service will be at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home 730 Clarksville St Paris TX 75460 on January 12, 2023 at 11 a.m., Reverend Beverly Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
The family of Dennis W Shannon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cypress Basin Hospice, Texas Oncology of Paris and their team of Healthcare providers, Dr Troutt and his Staff, and everyone that has sent prayers and helped care for Dennis during this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.