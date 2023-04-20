Derrell Fred London, 76, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Noel Bailey and David London to officiate. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service at Delta Funeral Home Chapel.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jonathon London, Kendel Lewis, Ron Dickson, Dustin Pearson, Kyle Whitworth, and Stacey Stockton.
Derrell was born in Greenville, Texas, on Dec. 19, 1946, to Charlie Fred and Bertie Andrew London. They precede him in death as well as a sister, Gaynell London Ashley.
Derrell married Phyllis West on Nov. 25, 1983. He was a manager of a Rural Electric Co-Op and later retired as Regional Vice President of Cooperative Financial Corporation. He was also Charter member of Tranquility Masonic Lodge, Masonic Lodge on the Moon, Past chairman of Delta County Republican Party and was a member of Cooper Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis London of Cooper, Texas; daughters, Jana London Bird and husband, David of Quinlan, Texas, Michele London Verma and husband, Vijay of Frisco, Texas; a son, Stacey Stockton of Cooper, Texas. Five grandchildren Heather Bird Fogarty, Holli Meno, Chase West Stockton, Nathan Verma, Priya Verma; five great- grandchildren, JD Fogarty, Elijah Fogarty, Dena Shaee Fogarty, Sylar Meno, Aspen Meno; brothers David London and wife, Marilyn of Wolfe City, Jeff London and wife, Christi of Bailey, Texas; sisters Danna London- Lewis and husband, Kendel of Cash, Texas, Virginia Dickson and husband, Ron of Williams, Arizona.
