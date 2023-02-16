The Prairiland Patriots traveled to Commerce on Valentine’s Day to close out their regular season. After already securing their first district championship — and No. 1 seed — for the first time since 1985, the Patriots handed Commerce its first home loss since joining the district five years ago, 59-46.
After a slow start and trailing at the half, 22-23, the Patriots picked up the pace and proved to be too much for the Tigers in the second half. Rylan Berry led the scoring with 19 points and DaDa Coulter added 18 points. Jameson Flatt and Tyler Maull each added 11 points. Berry had an all-around game pulling down 12 rebounds.
Ty Hostetler, Ian McClain, Abel O’Neal, Mason Pusateri, Fischer Morrison and Eli Newson provided the offensive and defensive support needed to pull out this victory.
“These kids have represented PISD in a special way with their attitudes and effort. They have been a coach’s dream and will always have a special place in our hearts,” coach Steven Weddle said.
The Patriots finished the regular season with a 10-2 district run. This is the Patriot’s first district title since winning one in the 1985-86 season. They earned a playoff rematch from last season with Howe which is set for Tuesday in Greenville High School at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.