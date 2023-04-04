Memorial services for Don Bradley Taylor, 67, of Emory, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Friday, April 7, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Paris, TX.
Don passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Sulfur Springs, TX.
Don Bradley Taylor was born on September 8, 1955, in Dallas, TX, to parents Max Ray Taylor and Gertrude Rebecca Peddy Taylor. He was raised in Honey Grove, TX, where he graduated from high school in 1974. Don married Patricia Ausburn on December 20, 1975, and they made their home North of Honey Grove on their ranch. He and Pat previously owned and operated Taylor Med Supply, Taylor Finance and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Paris. Don was of the Baptist faith. He and Pat hosted exchange students over the years and he loved to travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gertrude Taylor; sister, Rhonda Williams; and brother, Ronald Taylor
Don is survived by his wife, Pat Taylor of Emory, TX; sons, Don Bradley Taylor, Jr. of Huntsville, TX, and Marcus Wagner and wife, Erica of Schwaigern, Germany; daughter, Nancy Janz Senn of Switzerland; sister, Debi Boop Reynolds of Powdery, TX; brothers-in-law, Johnny Ausburn and wife, Annie of Paris, TX, and Lawrence Ausburn, Jr. and wife, Cindy of Howe, TX; sister-in-law, Jan Seigler of Emory, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
