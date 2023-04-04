It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Don McCaskill on April 1, 2023.
Donald Dean McCaskill was born in Wink, Texas on Christmas Day, Dec.25, 1929 to Mabel L. and James R. McCaskill. He lived in Texas for most of his youth, attended Paris Junior College and graduated from East Texas State Teachers College, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, in 1949 with degrees in Accounting and Economics. He married his soul mate, Martha Jane Morgan, in Paris on Aug. 6, 1950 and they spent the next three decades joyfully raising three children, Christy, Sally and Dean and living literally all over the world. Don was an executive with the IBM Corporation, working in over 80 countries throughout his amazing 35-year career. After retirement from IBM in 1985, Don and Martha returned home to Paris where they shared their beautiful farm in Blossom with family and friends for another 30 years.
A champion of humanitarian organizations, a man of unwavering faith, and very active in community service, Don was a “quiet giver,” tireless fundraiser and the consummate servant leader as he selflessly served in many capacities after retirement: CEO of Lamar Electric Co-Op, Board member of Peoples Bank, Salvation Army, Lamar County Red Cross, Girl Scouts, United Way, Paris Rotary, Blossom Kiwanis, Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Junior Achievement, Sam Bell Maxey House, Paris Entertainment Series, Foundation Board of TAMU-Commerce, Valley of the Caddo Cultural Museum, South Sulphur River Development Association, to name a few. He was Chairman of Fundraising for the Love Civic Center and facilitated Mrs. Love’s significant donation. Don was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Paris where he taught Sunday School in the Couples Class for over 30 years. In recent years, Don was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Paris. A generous man of many talents, he was also a published author, avid gardener, expert woodworker, photographer, and painter. His, truly was a life well-loved and well-lived. He fought a good fight, he finished his course, and he kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Jo McCaskill; his wife of sixty years Martha Jane Morgan McCaskill; and granddaughter Marylee Grayce Wendell. He is survived by his three children; Christy Wendell of Paris, Sally Stein and husband, Robert of New Braunfels, Dean McCaskill and wife, Martha of Dallas, TX; and five grandsons; Donald Popp, Justin Popp and wife, Hannah; Grayson Wendell and wife, Emily; Calvin and Chase McCaskill; and one great-grandson, Korbin Popp.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home is handling arrangements with a private burial service conducted by Rev. Kevin Strempke at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to one of your favorite organizations in Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCaskill family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
