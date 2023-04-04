Donald Dean McCaskill

It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Don McCaskill on April 1, 2023.

Donald Dean McCaskill was born in Wink, Texas on Christmas Day, Dec.25, 1929 to Mabel L. and James R. McCaskill. He lived in Texas for most of his youth, attended Paris Junior College and graduated from East Texas State Teachers College, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, in 1949 with degrees in Accounting and Economics. He married his soul mate, Martha Jane Morgan, in Paris on Aug. 6, 1950 and they spent the next three decades joyfully raising three children, Christy, Sally and Dean and living literally all over the world. Don was an executive with the IBM Corporation, working in over 80 countries throughout his amazing 35-year career. After retirement from IBM in 1985, Don and Martha returned home to Paris where they shared their beautiful farm in Blossom with family and friends for another 30 years.

