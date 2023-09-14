Donald (Don) Wilkins

Donald (Don) Wilkins of Midland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the young age of 84. Don was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Paris, Texas to Truett and Edna Wilkins. The family will receive guests from 6p.m. to 8p.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Don was an adventurer from a young age and lived life large. He always had that twinkle in his eye and a big smile on his face. If you were lucky enough to have listened to one of his stories, you were better for it. Don spent most of his adult life dedicated to his passion of flying. He was a pilot for over 50 years, receiving the most prestigious award given by the FAA, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. He also was committed to helping anyone with the same passion of flying and ran his own flight school as well as worked closely with the Aviation Department through Midland College. If you have flown on an airplane, there is a good chance Don was involved in training and licensing your pilot. You can fly forever now Don.

