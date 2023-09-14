Donald (Don) Wilkins of Midland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the young age of 84. Don was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Paris, Texas to Truett and Edna Wilkins. The family will receive guests from 6p.m. to 8p.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Don was an adventurer from a young age and lived life large. He always had that twinkle in his eye and a big smile on his face. If you were lucky enough to have listened to one of his stories, you were better for it. Don spent most of his adult life dedicated to his passion of flying. He was a pilot for over 50 years, receiving the most prestigious award given by the FAA, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. He also was committed to helping anyone with the same passion of flying and ran his own flight school as well as worked closely with the Aviation Department through Midland College. If you have flown on an airplane, there is a good chance Don was involved in training and licensing your pilot. You can fly forever now Don.
Don is survived by his spouse, Linda Wilkins; his eldest daughter, Joanna Wilkins; his youngest daughter, Holly Isom and her husband Billy; his brother, David Wilkins and his wife Lori Wilkins; his granddaughters, Taylor Christopher and her husband Hall, and Aubrey Isom; and his great grandsons Witten Christopher and Tilden Christopher. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Truett and Edna Wilkins.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the pallbearers, David Wilkins (Brother), Billy Isom (Son-In-Law), Hall Christopher (Grandson-In-Law), Matt Ruff (fellow pilot and close family friend), Dave Goll (fellow pilot and close friend), Frank Isom (Father-In-Law to Holly Isom).
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Don by helping future pilots. You may donate to Floris Flight Services, PO Box 51868, Midland, TX 79710. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. The family also requests you share any memories and photos on Don's memory page: npwelch.com under the Obituaries section.
